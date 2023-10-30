Police are investigating to determine whether comments made in an Ards and North Down council meeting were a "hate incident".

During the meeting on Wednesday 25 October DUP councillor Colin Kennedy linked Hamas and the LGBTQ+ community.

The DUP has been approached for comment.

The police confirmed that they "received a report of offensive comments" during the meeting.

The comments were made during a DUP motion for the council to "stand with Israel" after the Hamas attack of October 7 which killed 1,400 people.

In a five-minute long speech, Cllr Kennedy spoke in support of the motion.

"Do not be surprised when those who enthusiastically endorse the LGTBQIA alphabet soup agenda in the West are the very same people who are now seeking to defend Hamas, who are not averse to tossing gay people off the roofs of houses," he said.

"What binds these causes is a deep-seated hatred of the West.”

Two members of the council left the chamber in protest at the remarks, and calls were made for the DUP to "take action".

