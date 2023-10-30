The met office is warning of potential flooding in Northern Ireland due to frequent and heavy showers on Monday.

An amber warning for rain is in place for parts of Antrim, including Belfast, Down and Armagh. It takes effect from 9pm Monday and lasts to 9am.

A yellow weather warning is in place for the east and south of NI from midnight until 12pm, with another yellow warning set for 4pm on Monday to 3pm on Tuesday.

The forecaster advises the latest rains could lead to disruption to roads and public transport while already flood-affected areas following Storm Babet could get worse.

This comes ahead of Storm Ciarán which is expected later in the week.

A number of roads across Northern Ireland were closed due to the severe weather overnight into Monday morning.

People are told to expect bus and train services to be probably affected with journey times taking longer.

A number of roads are already experiencing closures and delays.

The A1 southbound at Loughbrickland, and the Newtown Road, Camlough is closed between McCrinks Lane and Main Street in Camlough are both closed due to flooding.

Motorists using either route are advised to avoid the areas and seek alternative routes for their journey.

Up-to-date information on road closures can be found on Trafficwatch.

