The Belfast Trust has issued an appeal for any available nursing staff to come in to work to help with 'an increasing number of sick patients."

The Trust said its adult A&E departments are under extreme pressure and asked the public only to attend if your condition is urgent and needs immediate attention.

In a statement the Belfast Trust said:

"Our Adult Emergency Departments are currently exceptionally busy. Anyone attending with a non-urgent condition will have a very long wait to be seen. Please only attend an Emergency Department if your condition is urgent & needs immediate attention."

