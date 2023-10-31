Detectives investigating a Halloween night murder more than 20 years ago have made a fresh appeal for help catching the killer. Arthur Berryman, 46, was stabbed multiple times inside his Belfast home on October 31, 2001. At about 11.30pm that night, Mr Berryman’s wife answered a knock at the door of their house on Imperial Street.

She was confronted by a masked man wielding a knife who pushed her to the ground before entering the property and stabbing Mr Berryman as he sat in the living room. He died at the scene. A man and woman were later charged in connection with the murder but the charges were later withdrawn and no-one has been convicted. Detective Chief Inspector Jenna Fitzpatrick from the PSNI’s Legacy Investigation Branch issued the fresh appeal for information on the 22nd anniversary of the murder. She said the attacker was described as wearing a dark jacket with the hood up and had his face covered with a light-coloured mask. He is believed to have made off on foot into an alleyway beside the house. “This was a savage and sustained attack on a defenceless man in his own home,” said Ms Fitzpatrick.

“We are exploring a number of potential motives for the murder, however we do not believe the attack on Arthur was in any way sectarian.

“Today I am appealing for anyone who may have been on Imperial Street or the surrounding streets before or after the murder and who may have seen the attacker to speak with police. “In the years since Arthur’s murder people’s circumstances and allegiances may have changed. “I am appealing to anyone with any knowledge of what happened that night who have not spoken to police previously to do so now. “Despite the amount of time that has passed since the murder it is not too late, if anyone now feels they are able to talk to us, we are ready to listen. “Twenty-two years have now passed since this senseless killing. “I ask those who were involved, or heard accounts of what happened, either in the immediate aftermath or indeed over the years, to think about the devastating effect this has had on Arthur’s family, and to come forward and make themselves known to police.”

