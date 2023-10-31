"Unprecedented" levels of flooding have hit Newry city centre after the canal burst its banks following overnight rain on Tuesday.

Police are advising the public to avoid the city entirely, and a number of roads in other parts of the city are also experiencing disruption.

Part of the city is underwater.

Homes and businesses in the city centre have been flooded, with fast-flowing water moving down the streets.

Most of Northern Ireland was hit with heavy rain overnight from Monday into Tuesday morning.

A Met Office amber rain warning was in place overnight covering counties Antrim, Down and Armagh. It lifted at 9am.

A yellow rain warning covering large parts of the region remains in place until 12pm while a yellow warning for the whole of Northern Ireland comes into effect at 9pm on Tuesday and lasts to 9am on Wednesday.

It was confirmed Killowen in Co Down recorded the wettest ever day in NI since 1997 with 75.4mm of rain recorded. The record was from October 1968 with 158.9mm of rain.

Videos and photos are being shared on social media showing flooding in parts of Counties Down and Armagh.

One video of the Newry to Hilltown road shows a large flood, with a vehicle caught up in the water.

Stormont’s Department for Infrastructure had warned of inevitable localised flooding in Northern Ireland.

“It may be necessary to close roads or put temporary restrictions in place,” said the department.

Flooding in Newry. Credit: Pacemaker

Newry flooding. Credit: Pacemaker,

Newry flooding. Credit: Pacemaker

Flooding in Newry. Credit: Pacemaker

Flooding in Newry. Credit: Pacemaker.

