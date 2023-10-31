The operator of a Belfast restaurant has been fined £3,000 at Belfast Magistrates’ Court in relation to food hygiene offences.

The prosecution was taken by Belfast City Council against King Kebab takeaway on the Falls Road, following a routine hygiene inspection of the premises on 11 May 2022. During inspections, Environmental Health Officers found that there was an active mouse infestation, the premises were not kept clean, and the food business failed to ensure refuse stores were managed to standard practice.

The food business operator agreed to close voluntarily. The premises re-opened on 15 May 2022 as officers were satisfied sufficient measures had been taken to remove the imminent risk to public health. A Food Hygiene rating of one was issued and the premises still operates with the current rating. The food business operator Adam Boudissa was fined £3,000 and was ordered to pay £176 legal costs.

