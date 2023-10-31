Danielle Maxwell’s equaliser rescued a point for Northern Ireland as they drew 1-1 with Hungary in their Nations League clash at Seaview. A strong start for the visitors was rewarded when Dora Zeller struck in the 56th minute, but Maxwell’s powerful strike levelled the score in the 79th minute and they pushed for a winner with Simone Magill going close twice in the late stages. The two sides had met on Friday in Gyor as Hanna Nemeth’s stoppage-time winner handed Hungary a 3-2 victory and Tuesday’s point means Northern Ireland remain third in the Group B1 table, a point behind their opponents.

A quiet start soon livened up when Sarah McFadden’s shot from a corner was saved, but the rebound allowed Emoke Papai to burst through the home defence and Shannon Turner made a solid save to turn the ball behind. Zeller proved to be a threat for Hungary, coming close twice after firing over the bar before poking an effort wide of the post from a free-kick. The visitors threatened again as Henrietta Csiszar crossed the ball to Evelin Fenyvesi, but Turner was equal to it with a diving save to catch the ball and Northern Ireland quickly had a good effort at the other end when McFadden sliced the ball narrowly wide of goal. However, Hungary took the lead in the 55th minute with a stunning corner from Zeller, as her set-piece beat everyone in the six-yard area to curl into the net. The hosts then found the equaliser in the 79th minute with an excellent strike from Maxwell, who cut just inside the box and fired past Reka Szocs, who was unable to keep the ball out despite just getting her fingertips to it. The hosts pushed for a winner after a brilliant pass from McFadden found Magill down the centre, but the forward blasted the ball wide and had another great chance smothered by Szocs just moments later. Hungary were also on the hunt and Zeller looked to have the final say after cutting in on the left, but some smart defending from Rebecca McKenna cleared the danger for Northern Ireland to earn a point.

