A man who has been unlawfully at large since August 2023 was arrested by police in Belfast on Monday.

Ray Lee, 30, was on remand in HMP Maghaberry ahead of a Crown Court trial for alleged fraud offences, when he was granted compassionate bail to attend a funeral in Dublin.

He failed to return as required to the prison on Thursday 24 August.

He was arrested on the Queens Road in Belfast.

Lee had been charged with fraud offences related to a 2021 police investigation.

Older people had been targeted by a series of frauds impersonating a police officer in order to induce people to hand over cash and jewellery.

Forty victims reported losses worth over £200,000 as a result of these frauds.

Lee will appear in court in Belfast on Tuesday due to a bench warrant

A 59-year old man was also arrested on the Queens Road on Monday. He has since been charged with assisting an offender, and is also scheduled to appear before Laganside Court on Tuesday.

