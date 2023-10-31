Police have have been forced to evacuated Solitude Park in Banbridge as the River Bann water level reaches a "dangerous high".

Parents and guardians have been urged to make sure their children are not in the area during the flood risk.

This comes as the Met Office has issued another weather warning effective from 9pm on Tuesday until 9am on Wednesday.

Many other areas of Co Down are already dealing with serious flooding incidents. Efforts are underway to help those affected and emergency payments systems have been activated.

In statement from the PSNI they said: "Police are currently at Solitude Park, Banbridge, clearing the public from the area.

"The level of the River Bann has risen dangerously high and we would ask any parents or guardians who may have children in the park to make sure they leave immediately."

Northern Ireland was hit with torrential rain on Monday night and into Tuesday causing widespread disruption.

Parts of Newry have been left underwater and the public urged to avoid the city.

District Commander Superintendent Norman Haslett said: “We are continuing to warn the public to avoid Newry City Centre and the surrounding area because of excessive flooding due to the canal bursting its banks overnight and heavy rainfall. “I would also urge people to keep away from the canal and the river at this time due to the hazardous conditions caused by high water levels and the fast flowing current.”

The Department for Infrastructure said efforts continued to alleviate the flooding.

It said there had been a large number of calls to the Flooding Incident Line from across Northern Ireland and assistance was being provided.

Flooding in Newry Credit: Presseye.

Many roads are closed particularly in the Newry and South Down and Armagh areas and the public are being asked to avoid Newry City Centre. People are also asked to stay away from all watercourses, canals and bridges especially in the Newry area, while assessment of the damage caused by the rain continues. In a statement the department said it "continues to engage with the PSNI and other multi agency partners to respond to the emerging situation and to deploy resources effectively following the various weather warnings over the last few days.

Flooding in Newry Credit: Presseye

"Where necessary, temporary road or lane closures have been put in place on roads blocked by flooding and resources assigned to clear blocked pipes and gullies across affected areas. The public is asked to pay attention to those road closures and to seek an alternative route if travel is essential. Information about road closures is available at: www.trafficwatchni.com "As the weather warnings remain in place until Thursday the public are reminded of the flooding incident line on 0300 2000 100. "The Emergency Payment scheme for flooding is active. Householders who have suffered severe inconvenience from flooding can claim £1,000 payment through their local council. "Information about preparing for possible flooding, and what to do after a flood, is available at: nidirect - Flooding in your area. Advice for road users in all adverse weather conditions can be found at: nidirect - Driving in adverse weather Elsewhere, roads have been closed due to flooding, while train passengers on the main Belfast to Dublin route faced significant disruption on Tuesday due to flooded tracks between Portadown and Newry.

