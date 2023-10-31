Police in Belfast are appealing for information after a man attempted to steal Lego sets in a shopping centre in the south of the city.

A man, described as being in his 30s and with facial hair, entered a retail outlet in the Bradford Court area of the city around 3.30pm on Wednesday 25 October, wearing a green jumper and baseball cap.

The man lifted three boxes of Lego and attempted to walk out without paying before staff stopped him.

They were able to recover the items, however the man made off on foot in the direction of the nearby carriageway.

Sergeant McManus of the PSNI said he is "encouraging businesses to be on their guard in the run up to Christmas, following increased reports of Lego being stolen from retail stores"."Investing in these pieces may not necessarily be new, but with Lego being targeted by thieves, it is evident that demand within the game market has increased, and it’s very likely that these items are being stolen to be sold online, due to the huge resale value of some of the sets.“Shop theft is a very serious crime and can really impact the businesses involved, so I would ask the public to raise any suspicious activity they become aware of to staff members, or contact police with a description of the offender(s) involved.”

