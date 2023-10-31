Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band are to play Belfast as part of their world tour.

On Tuesday it was announced 'The Boss' will play Boucher Road playing fields on May 9. They will also play Kilkenny on May 12, Cork on May 16 and Dublin on May 19.

Springsteen and The E Street Band’s 2023 European tour sold over 1.6 million tickets, and earned widespread praise as some of the best shows of the band’s career. The 2023 European run received praise as "one of the greatest shows ever" by the Daily Telegraph as well as five-star reviews from The Times, The Independent, NME and many others across its 14 countries.

Tickets go on sale on Ticketmaster on Monday, November 6 at 8am.

