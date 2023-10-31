Play Brightcove video

Flooding hits Northern Ireland

There has been significant disruption on Tuesday morning amid heavy rain and flooding across Northern Ireland.

A multi agency team was deployed to Newry overnight to protect homes and businesses from floodwater as the canal burst its banks.

The Department for Infrastructure said thousands of sandbacks were deployed across Northern Ireland.

Weather warning as travel disrupted

Meanwhile multiple roads closed in place in parts of Armagh and Down due to concerns about landslides with PSNI describing road as hazardous. The Portadown to Newry rail line closed due to flooding.

There was an amber warning in place until 9am and further weather warnings are in place on Tuesday and later in the week.

Sister makes appeal for information on the Disappeared The sister of Columba McVeigh says she will never give up hope that her brothers body will be found, 48 years on from his disappearance.

Dympna Kerr's brother was living in Dublin when he was abducted and later murdered by the IRA on this day in 1975.

Ms Kerr has been searching for Columba's remains in Co Monaghan since 2022.

Nobody does scary like Derry

Europe's largest Halloween Carnival is expected to be held in Derry on Tuesday night.

A number of events across are being held across the city, including the annual parade at 7pm - followed by a spectacular drone display.

