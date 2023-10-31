Heavy rainfall overnight into Tuesday has lead to difficult travel conditions and disruption across parts of Northern Ireland.

Some roads and areas are closed while multiple government departments and services battle flooding.

People in Counties Down, Armagh and Antrim are being advised to avoid all but essential journeys before 9am on Tuesday morning.

The following list brings together all the latest travel warnings, and will be updated throughout the day.

Train line closures

The Portadown line is closed due to flooding. A replacement bus service will operate between Belfast Lanyon Place station and Newry.

Co Antrim

Belfast - University Street in direction of Ormeau road one way after burst water main

Co Down

Newry - Canal Quay and New Street.

Newry - Camlough Road / Newtown Road closed due to flooding.

Newry – The A25 Rathfriland/Finnard Rd is closed between Shinn Straight and the Arddarragh crossroads due to severe flooding.

Newry - Ferryhill Road closed due to a landslide.

Bangor - Ballysallagh Road is impassable due to flooding.

Newry Road from Rathfriland Road Roundabout to Mayobridge closed due to flooding.

Mayobridge - Hilltown Road is impassable due to flooding between Maybridge and Hilltown.

Rostrevor - Killowen Road.

Rostervor - A2 Shore Road leaving Rostrevor closed due to flooding.

Newcastle - Kilkeel Road.

Killowen - The A2 Killowen Road closed due to the possibility of landslips - Rostrevor to Kilkeel traffic will be diverted via Rostrevor – Hilltown – Kilcoo – Castlewellan – Newcastle - Kilkeel.

Scrava - The B3 Legananny Rd has been closed between the Old Mill Road and Lisnagade Road following damage to a bridge.

Strangford - Black Causeway Road, Strangford has been closed due to flooding at a number of locations along the route.

Moira - A26 Glenavy Road remains closed due to flooding leaving M1 Moira Road roundabout. Surrounding roads are also badly affected with flooding.

Helens Bay - The Bridge Road South has been closed due to flooding.

Ballynahinch - Drumgiven Road closed from Creevyargon Road to Cahard Road due to severe flooding.

Co Armagh

Camlough - Newtown Road.

Tandragee - Armagh Road is closed due to flooding.

Armagh - Ballcrummy Road closed due to flooding.

Armagh - Mullenure Lane closed due to flooding.

Bolton Road outside Markethill Road closed due to flooding

