The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service responded to 44 operational incidents on Halloween night.

A NIFRS statement explained that it equated to a 2% increase for the same period last year.

A spokesperson said: “Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service has been responding to calls during the night of Halloween celebrations with the situation remaining relatively steady.

“From 6pm on 31 October 2023 – 1am on 1 November 2023 NIFRS Regional Control Centre received 70 emergency calls and Fire Crews have responded to 44 operational incidents.

"This equates to a 2% increase for the same period 2022. 1 of these incidents was a bonfire."

