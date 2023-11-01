Police are treating signs erected in south Belfast as a hate incident.

The signs were reported in the Belvoir area on Tuesday.

They warned that "the community will no longer accept the re-housing of illegal immigrants".

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “The matter is being treated by police as a hate incident.

“Our local Neighbourhood Policing Team have been undertaking enquiries in the area and anyone who has any information in regard to the erection of the notices is asked to contact police on 101."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.