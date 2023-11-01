Police have uncovered suspected weapons during searches in Co Armagh.

The items were found buried in a hedgerow on agricultural land in the Monog Road area of Crossmaglen.

They included an assault rifle, two shotguns, three revolvers, seven handguns and a "significant" amount of ammunition.

A police spokesperson said: “Serious Crime Branch are conducting further enquiries and all items will now be the subject of forensic testing.

"We are keeping an open mind as to ownership of these firearms however these searches send a clear message to those involved in organised criminal activity that we will continue to disrupt their activities so that our communities can live in peace and without fear.

“I would appeal for anyone with information about any suspicious activity or about any of the items we have found over the last few weeks to get in contact with police on 101."

