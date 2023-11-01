Public warned to stay away from flooded areas as response to weather continues

Play Brightcove video

A multi-agency response to flooding in Newry and other areas in the South-East is continuing today, the Department for Infrastructure has said in an update.

People being are urged to stay away from flood defences, flooded areas and watercourses as these areas may be unsafe until an assessment of the damage caused by the heavy rain can be made.

It comes as a yellow weather warning for rain on Thursday has now been cancelled, the Met Office confirmed.

Northern Ireland looks set to avoid Storm Ciaran as Thursday looks set to be a little drier before further showers of rain arrive by the weekend.

In a statement, the DfI added: "Flooding may have extensive and significant impacts on health and well-being, therefore we appeal to people to avoid flood water to minimise any risks to life.

"People are also reminded to pay attention to the road closure advice. Many roads are closed because of flood conditions which are not suitable for traffic to go through.

"Where necessary, temporary road or lane closures have been put in place on roads blocked by flooding and resources assigned to clear blocked pipes and gullies across affected areas.

"The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) continues to work alongside the PSNI and other multi-agency partners to respond to the situation and to deploy resources to where they are needed following the wet weather.

"There have been around 900 calls to the Flood Incident Line and approximately 12,000 sandbags have been deployed to areas where rain intensity, high tides and saturated ground has caused the flooding.

"The flooding incident line on 0300 2000 100.

"The Emergency Payment scheme for flooding is active. Householders who have suffered severe inconvenience from flooding can claim £1,000 payment through their local council."

In Newry, Paul McCartan, owner of McCartan Bros menswear store, estimated it will cost about £250,000 to repair and restock his shop.

Michael Nugent, owner of Nugelato Ice-Cream Parlour, is still counting the costs but estimated repairing the damage could be up to £100,000.

He said: "This is the first day we have been able to access the shop, with the levels of flooding yesterday it was under a few feet of water. While the water has thankfully left our shop, it has gone down the road and there is still a big problem.

"For our shop, it's going to be about salvaging what we can.

"We didn't have much warning, had we known we possibly could have got equipment and stock out."

Mr Nugent said they have not yet heard of any financial aid that might be made available to businesses.

He added: "We haven't heard a thing as yet... we have had no assurances. Most businesses in Newry aren't insured with flood risks.

"We need some leadership and some support. If we have to replace everything... it could be upwards of £100,000."

Flooding has also hit homes in Portadown.

Parts of Downpatrick have also been affected.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.