A number of roads across Northern Ireland are closed this morning due to flooding caused by Storm Ciarán.

Police say persistent heavy rain has resulted in surface water and flooding of roads in many areas and are advising road users to continue to exercise caution and reduce speed given the wet road conditions.

The Department for Infrastructure says it has remained on high alert through the night dealing with a further yellow warning for heavy rainfall.

In a statement, it added: "The huge multi-agency response effort is working well. In recent days almost 800 calls were made to the flooding incident line.

"As a result over 12,000 sandbags have been deployed to areas worst affected particularly in the Newry and South Eastern area, where rain intensity, high tides and saturated ground has caused the flooding.

"River and lough levels continue to be monitored as levels rise and will continue to do so over the coming days.

"People are urged to stay away from flood defences, flooded areas and watercourses."

In a separate statement, the PSNI added: " The Manse Road in the Four Winds area of south Belfast is currently impassable due to flooding. Please seek an alternative route."

Trafficwatch road closures

Co Down

Newry Road from Rathfriland Road Roundabout to Mayobridge closed due to flooding.

Ferryhill Road, Newry closed due to a landslide.

A2 Shore Road leaving Rostrevor closed due to a landslide. Local diversion in place.

Mayobridge - Hilltown Road is impassable due to flooding between Maybridge and Hilltown

Killowen - The A2 Killowen Road closed due to the possibility of landslips - Rostrevor to Kilkeel traffic will be diverted via Rostrevor – Hilltown – Kilcoo – Castlewellan – Newcastle - Kilkeel. Allow extra time for your journey.

Scarva - The B3 Legananny Rd has been closed between the Old Mill Road and Lisnagade Road following damage to a bridge - Road users are advised to seek an alternative route for their journey

Strangford :Black Causeway Road, Strangford has been closed due to flooding at a number of locations along the route.

Moira - A26 Glenavy Road remains closed due to flooding leaving M1 Moira Road roundabout. Surrounding roads are also badly affected with flooding. Road users are advised to find an alternative route for their journey. International Airport traffic may want to consider using M1. A12 & M2 as an alternative route and allow extra time for their journey.

Newry - Camlough Road / Newtown Road closed due to flooding. Road users are advised to find an alternative route for their journey.

Newry – The A25 Rathfriland/Finnard Rd is closed between Shinn Straight and the Arddarragh crossroads due to severe flooding. Road users are advised to find an alternative route for their journey.

Newry - Greenan Road, Poyntpass is closed from:- Rockmeeting Road to Blackridge Road. Please seek an alternative route for your journey. (20:26)

Helens Bay - The Bridge Road South has been closed due to flooding - Please seek an alternative route for your journey.

Ballynahinch - Drumgiven Road closed from Creevyargon Road to Cahard Road due to severe flooding. Please seek an alternative route for your journey.

B2 Mullahead Road, Portadown - closed due to flooding.

Brackagh Moss Road, Portadown - closed due to flooding.

B3 Ballynaskeagh Road – Passable with care, verge collapsed at two separate locations. Being assessed, may require TTM/lights and closing of a lane to allow safe passage of traffic.

A28 Killylead Rd, Armagh - RD Flooded Due to CALLAN RIVER Bursting it banks – RD Closed at Mullagrieve Pk

Callenbridge Rd Armagh Flooded due to CALLAN RIVER Bursting its banks

Cathedral rd Armagh - Passible with care – THIS would be the route traffic most likely to divert

Grange Blundel Rd closed at junction U7431 Ballyygassoon Rd. Callan River burst banks.

Glenanne Rd (A28 Gosford Rd to B133 Bessbrook Rd) River Cusher burst banks.

Castlewellan : Magheramayo road Flooding

Aughnacloy : Rehaghey road : culvert colapse and road slip

Comber : Quarry Road : Flooding

Banbridge:- Riley street closed at the junction with Downshire Road at mini roudabout due to flooding. Please seek an alternative route for your journey.

Bryansford Road, Newcastle. Closed due to flooding

Co Armagh

A28 Killylea Road, Armagh closed due to a river bursting it banks. road closed at Mullacreevie Park.

A51 Hamiltonsbawn Road, Tandragee closed due to flooding. Road closed at Cordrain Road junction.

A3 Armagh to Portadown Road at Stonebridge Roundabout. Road flooded due to a river bursting its banks, but passable with care.

Battlehill Road / Kilmore Road closed near Stonebridge Roundabout due to a river bursting its banks.

Callanbridge Road / Armagh Road is closed due to a river bursting its banks.

Cathedral Road, Armagh flooded, but passable with care.

Mullahead Road, Portadown. Road closed due to the River Bann bursting its banks and overflowing.

Ballcrummy Road, Armagh closed due to flooding

Mullenure Lane, Armagh closed due to flooding

Bolton Road outside Markethill Road closed due to flooding

Ballyards Road, Millford. Closed due to flooding.

Ballygassoon Rd at closed junction C183 Grange Blundel Rd. River Callan burst banks.

Glenanne Rd (A28 Gosford Rd to B133 Bessbrook Rd) River Cusher burst banks.

Ballyards Road closed - River Callan burst banks.

Information about preparing for possible flooding, and what to do after a flood, is available at: nidirect - Flooding in your area.

Advice for road users in all adverse weather conditions can be found at: nidirect - Driving in adverse weather

