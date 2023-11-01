Play Brightcove video

WEATHER

A clean up operation continues in Newry this morning after large parts of the city were swamped by floodwater yesterday as heavy rain caused the canal to burst its banks.

Businesses in the area were engulfed in the floods causing widespread damage. Heavy rain continued overnight and a weather warning remains in place until 9am.

ENERGY TARIFFS

SSE Airtricity customers will see a reduction in their energy bills by 7% from today. It will mean the average customer will save around £94 pounds per year.

HALLOWEEN CALLOUTS

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue service reported an increase in emergency calls on Halloween night. Up until 1am a total of 70 emergency calls were made and crews responded to 44 incidents.

TRANSPORT STRIKE

Trade unions will meet with the Department for Infastructure's Permanent secretary today to discuss potential rail and bus strikes in the run up to Christmas.

It comes as SIPTU, GMB and NIPSA began balloting members on industrial action over a dispute in pay and conditions at Translink.

HALLOWEEN CELEBRATIONS

Thousands of people travelled to Londonderry for Halloween celebrations. Hundreds of performers dressed up to take part in the annual "Spooktacular ," which was the climax of a four day festival.

