PSNI POLICNG BOARD

Jon Boutcher is set to make his first appearance at the Policing Board as PSNI interim chief constable. He was appointed to the role last month, after Simon Byrne stepped down following a number of controversies.

The board said Jon Boutcher's appointment would bring 'stability' to the PSNI's leadership, until the process of appointing a chief constable was completed.

NORTHERN IRELAND FLOODS

Retail NI has urged the Finance Department to support businesses affected by flooding by giving them a rates holiday. It comes after heavy rainfall caused widespread damage and disruption, mainly across counties Down and Armagh over the past few days.

ALL SOULS SILENT WALK

The annual All Souls Silent Walk for the Disappeared will take place at Stormont later. Families of people who were killed and secretly buried by Reublican paramilitaries' during the troubles will walk to the steps of Parliament Buildings, and lay a black wreath with white lilies representing those who have not yet been found.

CONSTRUCTION SLOW DOWN

Northern Ireland's construction workload has continued to fall for a sixth consecutive quarter, according to the RICS. It's now at its lowest level in over a decade, outside of lockdowns.

A slowdown in house building and a reduction in public investment has been cited as a reason.

A £6.5m redevelopment of the Strand cinema in Belfast is due to begin early next year.

The project is aimed at securing the centre's future. It will close in February and is expected to re-open in mid 2025 in time to mark the Strand's 90th birthday.