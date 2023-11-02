Floods causing 'Apocalyptic' scenes in Downpatrick

Dozen of businesses have been decimated as flooding hit the County Down town of Downpatrick overnight.

Around 25 have been effected with concerns over an expected high tide in the coming hours while public transport has been disrupted.

The Department for Infrastructure has issued the following update on the significant flooding in Downpatrick.

"Our engineering team has assessed the situation and estimated that it could be tomorrow before we, along with Multi Agency Partners, can progress the reduction of the floodwater at Market Street, Downpatrick. The main reason for this is that the water levels in the river and its smaller tributaries need to decrease before we can make meaningful progress."It's an unfortunate situation, but we are dealing with an exceptional natural event. Our teams are working closely with others to manage the situation, and we appreciate everyone’s patience as we work through it."

