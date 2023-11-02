A judge has ruled that a serving police officer, who's charged with assaulting four people at a wedding in Ballymena and drink driving, can be named by the media.

Constable Marcus Brush, whose address was given as PSNI headquarters in Belfast, is charged with the common assault of two men and two women, and disorderly behaviour at the Galgorm Hotel, and allegedly drink driving on the Fenaghy Road in Cullybackey in September.

His lawyers had referenced the PSNI data breach in applying for anonymity, but his application was rejected by the judge.

The case was adjourned.

