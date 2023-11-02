Play Brightcove video

There were some 'A List' buskers in Belfast as The Fureys took to the streets to entertain crowds in city centre.

The influential folk band gave a surprise performance for shoppers and commuters at Great Victoria Street station.

The show was in aid of Air Ambulance NI.

The Fureys' success over the years has helped bring trad to a completely new audience - and nearly 50 years after forming, they're continuing to inspire the next generation.

The legendary band also gave students from the Glengormley School of Traditional Music a chance to meet and play alongside some of their musical heroes.

