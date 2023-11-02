Leo Varadkar visits demilitarised zone during trade mission to South Korea

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has visited the Korean demilitarised zone as part of the Government’s trade mission.

The visit to the demilitarised zone (DMZ) took place a day before Mr Varadkar is to meet South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to discuss security issues, peacekeeping and multilateralism.

The visit to the dividing zone between South Korea and North Korea is Mr Varadkar’s first engagement during the trade mission.

He is also scheduled to meet the heads of several Korean multinationals, other business leaders, and representatives from the Irish community.

Mr Varadkar said: “The global outlook is increasingly uncertain with Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East. Against this backdrop, I was keen to see at first hand the impact of one of the longest-running frozen conflicts in the world.

“The situation at the demilitarised zone in Korea continues to have implications for security on the Korean Peninsula and the wider Asia Pacific region.

“This frozen conflict and the threat posed by a nuclearised North Korea continues to have serious consequences for millions of people.

“The demilitarised zone in Korea is a sobering reminder of the importance of multilateralism and peacekeeping.”

Minister for Enterprise Simon Coveney, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and Minister for Further Education Simon Harris arrived in Korea earlier in the week.

The trade mission marks 40 years of diplomatic relations between Ireland and South Korea.

A spokesperson said the Government has an “ambitious plan to deepen our economic relationship with Korea and the broader Asia Pacific” by growing trade and investment.