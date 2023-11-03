A man is to stand trial accused of an historic campaign of sexual abuse against a schoolgirl in Belfast, a judge ordered today. The 58-year-old defendant is also facing prosecution for the alleged rape and imprisonment of a second female. He cannot be identified to protect the identities of both complainants.

The man appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on a total of 28 charges. He is accused of 24 counts of indecently assaulting a female child over a two-year period between May 1996 and May 1998. Further charges of rape, sexual assault, false imprisonment and common assault relate to another injured party. Those alleged offences occurred between December 2012 and April 2015. During a preliminary enquiry hearing the accused confirmed he understood the charges but declined to give any evidence or call witnesses at this stage. Defence barrister Michael Boyd did not contest submissions that his client has a prima facie case to answer. Granting the prosecution’s application, District Judge Steven Keown confirmed the man is to be returned for trial at Belfast Crown Court on a date to be fixed. Mr Keown released him on continuing bail and imposed a prohibition on any contact with either complainant. Ends

