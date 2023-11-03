Northern Ireland flooding results in road closures

Newry flooding. Pic Pacemaker

The following road closures are in place after the recent weather warnings.

Co Down

  • Newry Road from Rathfriland Road Roundabout to Mayobridge closed due to flooding. 

  • Ferryhill Road, Newry closed due to a landslide.

  • A2 Shore Road leaving Rostrevor closed due to a landslide. Local diversion in place.

  • Mayobridge - Hilltown Road is now passable with care between Maybridge and Hilltown

  • Killowen - The A2 Killowen Road closed due to the possibility of landslips - Rostrevor to Kilkeel traffic will be diverted via Rostrevor – Hilltown – Kilcoo – Castlewellan – Newcastle - Kilkeel. Allow extra time for your journey.

  • Scarva - The B3 Legananny Rd has been closed between the Old Mill Road and Lisnagade Road following damage to a bridge - Road users are advised to seek an alternative route for their journey

  • Newry - Camlough Road / Newtown Road closed due to flooding. Road users are advised to find an alternative route for their journey.

     

  • Newry – The A25 Rathfriland/Finnard Rd is closed between Shinn Straight and the Arddarragh crossroads due to severe flooding. Road users are advised to find an alternative route for their journey.

     

    Passable with care

  • Newry - Greenan Road, Poyntpass is closed from:- Rockmeeting Road to Blackridge Road. Please seek an alternative route for your journey. (20:26)

  • Helens Bay - The Bridge Road has been closed due to flooding - Please seek an alternative route for your journey.

  • Ballynahinch - Drumgiven Road closed from Creevyargon Road to Cahard Road due to severe flooding. Please seek an alternative route for your journey.

  • B3 Ballynaskeagh Road – Passable with care, verge collapsed at two separate locations. Being assessed, may require TTM/lights and closing of a lane to allow safe passage of traffic.

  • Grange Blundel Rd closed at junction U7431 Ballyygassoon Rd. Callan River burst banks.

  • Glenanne Rd (A28 Gosford Rd to B133 Bessbrook Rd) River Cusher burst banks.

  • Castlewellan : Magheramayo road Flooding

  • Aughnacloy : Rehaghey road : culvert colapse and road slip

  • Banbridge:- Riley street closed at the junction with Downshire Road at mini roudabout due to flooding. Please seek an alternative route for your journey.

  • A27 Dublin Road, Castlewellan closed due to flooding. Is now re-opened

  • A25 Ballydugan Road, Downpatrick is closed at the leisure centre and entrance to Rathkeltair Car Park.

  • Robbery Road (closed due to flooding)

  • Innisloughlin Road (closed due to flooding)

  • Dunygarton Road (closed due to flooding)

  • St James Road (closed due to flooding)

  • Artifinny Road (closed due to flooding)

  • Corcreeny Road (closed due to flooding)

  • Mazeview Road (closed due to flooding)

  • Listullycurran Road (closed due to flooding)

  • A3 Moira Road @ Hulls Lane

     

    (passable with care)

  • Quarterlands Road, (off Hillhall Road) – (passable with care)

  • Newtownards Road, Bangor at Fire Station. Flooding

  • A2 Newcastle Road North of Kilkeel. Bridge in dangerous condition.

  • B3 Legannany Road between Loughbrickland and Scarva – Damaged parapet wall.

  • B3 Ballynaskeagh Road – Passable with care, verge collapsed at two separate locations.

  • U1225 Milltown Road, Waringstown – Passable with care.

  • U4147 Downshire Road, Banbridge - closed due to flooding.

  • U1268 Maygannon Lane, donaghcloney - closed due to flooding

  • U4297 Rockmeeting Road - closed due to flooding

  • Clarehill Road, Moira (closed due to flooding)

  • Old Road, Maghaberry (closed due to flooding)

  • Bridge Road, Moira (closed due to flooding)

  • Lany Road, Moira (closed due to flooding)

  • River Road, Lambeg (closed due to flooding)

  • A7 Belfast Road, Downpatrick between the Finnebrogue Road junction and the Belfast Road Roundabout, Downpatrick

  • A25 Strangford Road, Downpatrick between Mearne Road and St Patrick’s Road junctions.

     

    Now re-opened

  • U0166 Inch Abbey Road, Downpatrick. 

  • Woodgrange Road Downpatrick has been close to flooding from the Loughinisland Road junction to the Drumcullen Road junction 

  • B180 Bryanford Avenue, Newcastle is closed for the Bryansford Road Roundabout to the Shimna Road junction due flooding. Pumping operation in progress at this location.

  • Gilnahirk Road

     

    Gilnahirk road west to Elsmere Park

  • Upper Lisburn rd

  • Ballycrummy Road, Armagh closed due to flooding

  • Mullenure Lane, Armagh closed due to flooding

  • Bolton Road outside Markethill Road closed due to flooding

  • CALLANBRIDGE ROAD ARMAGH ROAD FLOODED DUE TO CALLAN RIVER BURSTING ITS BANKS

  • C183 Grange Blundel Rd closed at junction U7431 Ballyygassoon Rd. Callan River burst banks.

  • U7431 Ballygassoon Rd at closed junction C183 Grange Blundel Rd. River Callan burst banks.

  • B77 Red Lion Road closed.

  • C180 Cloveneden Rd closed near Cockle Hill junction – FLOOD AND VERGE SLIP

  • Cockle Hill Rd closed near Cloveneden Road.

  • C182 Derryscallop Rd closed.

  • C172 Terryhoogan Rd closed close to A27 Aughlish Rd

    .

  • A25 Market Street between Irish Street and the Ballydugan Road in Downpatrick is closed due to flooding 

  • lagangreen Road between the Leapoges road and Black Bog Road Dromore is closed due to flooding 

  • Downpatrick: The C280 Quoile Road Downpatrick has been closed from its junction with the Old Belfast Road (A22) to Quoile Brae.

  • Portadown- U1358 Tavanagh Avenue, (leading to Portadown Health Centre) – closed due to flooding.

  • U4037 Lagangreen Road, Dromore - closed this morning between Leapoges Road and Dromara Road / Black Bog Road closed due to flooding.

  • The A25 Strangford Road, Downpatrick Road outside the Cricket Club is closed at the A22 Old Belfast Road junction

  • A50 Bann Road Castlewellan. (lane closure in place at verge-slip)

Co Armagh

  • Mullenure Lane, Armagh closed due to flooding

  • Bolton Road outside Markethill Road closed due to flooding

  • C183 Grange Blundel Rd closed at junction U7431 Ballyygassoon Rd. Callan River burst banks.

  • U7431 Ballygassoon Rd at closed junction C183 Grange Blundel Rd. River Callan burst banks.

  • B77 Red Lion Road closed.

  • C180 Cloveneden Rd closed near Cockle Hill junction – carriageway collapsed road not safe for traffic

  • C182 Derryscallop Rd closed.

  • C172 Terryhoogan Rd closed close to A27 Aughlish Rd.

  • U7533 Tullymore Rd closed.

  • Causnagh Road closed

  • Derrygally Road, Moy – Road Closed Due to flooding. 

Co Antrim

  • Dunadry Rd and Steeple Rd at M2 bridge all closed 

Co Tyrone

  • Derrygally Way road, Moy – Road Closed Due to flood

The following roads have reopened :

  • Ballycrummy Road, Armagh

  • B133 Bessbrook Road

  • CALLANBRIDGE ROAD, ARMAGH

  • Cockle Hill Rd near Cloveneden Road.

  • Loughanmore Rd at Orange hall,

  • A6 Belfast Rd Templepatrick at railway bridge

  • Bog Road

  • A3 Moira Road at Cross Lane

  • Manse Road, Castlereagh

  • U4147 Downshire Road, Banbridge

  • Other sites being checked and a significant number of other roads in the area are impacted but passable with care.