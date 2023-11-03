Authorities are urging members of the public to exercise caution as flood waters begin to subside.

Downpatrick, Newry, Kilkeel and Portadown are among the areas worst hit following heavy rain earlier this week.

A clean-up operation involving multiple agencies is now underway and is expected to continue over the weekend.

The Department for Infrastructure has called on people to stay safe and stay away from flood waters which remain in many areas.

"We are continuing to respond to the flooding that has impacted parts of Northern Ireland and operational teams will remain active over the weekend," a spokesperson said.

"The last week has been very challenging for people who have experienced severe flooding.

"While the weather is an improving picture, and river levels continue to fall, it’s important to remember that there are still hazards caused by flood waters and it’s important not to put yourself at risk.

"A number of road closures have been in place in recent days and the department continues to work to reopen roads closed due to the recent flooding.

"With forecasted low temperatures gritting may take place however due to road closures it may not be possible to treat all the scheduled routes and motorists are asked to take extra care, particularly while driving on untreated roads.

"As flood waters recede and roads and pathways begin to open the public are advised to be extra careful when travelling in these areas.

"Surfaces may be slippy and there will be a build-up of waste matter."

The spokesperson continued: "The public is again reminded to stay away from flood defences, flooded areas and watercourses as these areas may be unsafe until an assessment of the damage caused by the heavy rain can be made.

"Remember that not only is flood water likely to be dirty, hazards can be hidden and can have impacts on health and well-being, therefore we appeal to people to avoid flood water to minimise any risks to life.

"People are also reminded to pay attention to the road closure advice. Many roads are closed because of flood conditions which are not suitable for traffic to go through."

