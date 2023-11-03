A teenage girl is in a critical condition following a single-vehicle crash in Macosquin.

Police said she was reportedly struck by a car on the Dunhill Road on Thursday afternoon.

“Colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the scene, and the girl was taken to hospital for treatment for her injuries," a PSNI spokesperson continued.

“She remains there in a critical condition at this time.

“The Dunhill Road was closed for a period of time following the collision, but has since reopened to traffic."

Police said an investigation is now underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision.

"We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and witnessed what happened, or who may have any mobile phone or dash cam footage, to contact police."

