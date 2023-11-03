The Housing Executive says windows have been smashed at a tower block in the Belvoir estate in south Belfast.

Staff and tenants were inside the Belvoir House building when it was attacked at around 9.30pm on Thursday night.

It comes after anti-immigration posters were put up in the estate earlier this week.

A spokesperson for NIHE said: “On Thursday night windows and doors at Belvoir House were smashed.

"One of our staff and tenants were in the building when this attack occurred.

“I am appalled that anyone would think it is acceptable to attack the homes of people who have lived in this area for years and also attack the provision of a vital service to the local community - a service that provides safety and support to the residents of the tower blocks.

“This is an attack on the safety and security of peoples’ homes. The safety of our staff and tenants is our priority and we are now reviewing service provision in the area.

"We are also providing support to our staff. We have reported this incident to police."

The signs which were reported in the state on Tuesday warned that "the community will no longer accept the re-housing of illegal immigrants".

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “The matter is being treated by police as a hate incident."

