A man has died after a four vehicle crash in Markethill.

It happened on the Gosford Road at around 1:20am on Saturday morning.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service despatched nine Emergency Crews, an Advanced Paramedic, five Ambulance Officers and a Doctor to the incident.

Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, nine patients to hospital, with four taken to Craigavon and five to the Royal Victoria Hospital.

The road remains closed at this time and motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route for their journey.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or with dash cam footage to get in contact with the Collision Investigation Unit.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.