MARKETHILL CRASH

A man has died after a four vehicle crash in Markethill.

It happened on the Gosford Road at around 1:20am on Saturday morning.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service dispatched nine Emergency Crews, an Advanced Paramedic, five Ambulance Officers and a Doctor to the incident.

LARNE CRASH

A woman has died in hospital following a crash between a Nissan X-Trail and a Scania lorry on Wednesday at the Pound Street junction with the A8 in Larne.

Margaret Small was from the town. Two other people were taken to hospital following the collision, but their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

DOWNPATRICK CLEAN UP

A pumping operation to remove flood water from Downpatrick is getting underway on Friday evening, the Department of Infrastructure says. Businesses and homes in the Co Down town have been left devastated after heavy rain led to flooding in recent days. An update from the department said: "Water Levels in the Quoile River have fallen to a level to allow pumping to commence this evening in the Market Street area.

PALESTINE RALLY

A Pro-Palestine March has taken place in south Belfast. Protesters marched from University Square to Danesfort House to hand a letter in at the US Consulate.

