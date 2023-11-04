A woman has died in hospital following a crash between a white Nissan X-Trail and a white Scania lorry on Wednesday in Larne.

She's been named by police as 76 year old Margaret Small from the Co Antrim town.

The incident happened at the Pound Street junction with the A8 shortly before 2:50pm.

Two other people were taken to hospital following the collision, but there injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The PSNI are appealing for anyone who witnessed it, or has any dash cam footage to get in contact with them via 101.

