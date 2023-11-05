A man who died in a four-vehicle crash in Co Armagh has been named locally as Patrick Grimley.

He was the secretary of local GAA club Madden Raparees.

The ambulance service said nine other people were taken to hospital after the collision in Gosford Road, Markethill, at about 1.20am on Saturday.

Mr Grimley was declared dead at the scene, according to the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said.

Nine emergency crews attended, along with an advanced paramedic, five ambulance officers and a doctor.

In a statement, Madden Raparees club chairman Paddy Woods described Mr Grimley as a “brilliant family man”.

“His love for our club was also well known and he will be terribly missed by all those who knew him, not just in Madden but further afield also,” he added.

Mr Woods offered the club’s prayers and support to Mr Grimley’s family.

“Our thoughts are also with all those injured in last night’s accident, and we ask you to keep them all in your thoughts and prayers over the coming days.”

Those injured in the crash were taken to Craigavon Area Hospital and the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The road remained shut on Saturday to facilitate forensic examinations.

