Play Brightcove video

Tributes paid to victim of Markethill crash

The man killed in a four vehicle crash in Markethill in the early hours of yesterday morning has been named as Patrick Grimley.

Five others remain in hospital following the collision.

Armed robbery in East Belfast

A man has been charged to court after a shop in East Belfast was robbed at knifepoint on Saturday.

Shortly after 6:30pm a man wearing a dark navy jacket, grey trousers and a black face covering stole a sum of money from a shop on the Belmont Road before running off.

A 31 year-old man has been charged with robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

Long serving DUP MLA passes away

Tributes have been paid to the DUP MLA David Hilditch who has died at the age of 60 after suffering from cancer.

He served as MLA for East Antrim from 1998 to 2023. DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson described Hilditch as having "a passion for people and believed in serving others."

Speaker of the Assembly Alex Maskey said he had "positive relationships right across the Assembly" and paid tribute to his "reputation as an assiduous representative."

Pressures at Royal Children's hospital

The Belfast Trust are asking parents and guardians to take children with serious medical emergencies to their local emergency departments as the Royal Victoria Hospital's Childrens ED is extremely busy.

Parents are advised to use the Trust's online symptom checker if their child does not need urgent medical attention.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.