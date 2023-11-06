Five people remain in hospital after a crash that claimed the life of a 40-year-old man in Armagh.

The four-vehicle collision happened in the Markethill area in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Tributes have been paid in the past 24 hours to Patrick Grimley, who was the secretary of a local GAA club.

In a statement, Madden Raparees club chairman Paddy Woods described Mr Grimley as a “brilliant family man”.

“His love for our club was also well known and he will be terribly missed by all those who knew him, not just in Madden but further afield also,” he added.

Mr Woods offered the club’s prayers and support to Mr Grimley’s family.

The ambulance service said nine other people were taken to hospital after the collision in Gosford Road at about 1.20am on Saturday.

Police said three men and two women remain in hospital at this time receiving treatment following the collision.

Those injured in the crash were taken to Craigavon Area Hospital and the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

