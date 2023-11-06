Giants storm Manchester to get back to winning ways

Play Brightcove video

The Belfast Giants ended a two-game losing run with a dominant 5-1 victory over the Manchester Storm at Planet Ice Altrincham on Sunday thanks to a double from Quinn Preston and a fantastic performance from Tyler Beskorowany in goals.

Ciaran Long, Travis Brown and Ara Nazarian had put the visitors in a commanding position heading into the third period before Preston struck twice, with Beskorowany turning away 18 of the 19 shots he faced .

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.