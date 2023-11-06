A forty-two-year-old man who admitted causing death by dangerous driving has been jailed for four years and nine months, with a judge stating his behaviour had “ripped the heart out of a young family". Vladimar Kovac from Carrowshee Park, Lisnaskea was “intoxicated, driving aggressively, at high speed and with the accelerator fully depressed” at the time of the horrific impact. The victim, Barry McManus who had just become a father for the second time, was killed instantly by the impact on 11 June 2022 which “cruelly” was his wife’s birthday.

He was driving his Renault Megane home from work along the Belfast Road, Brookeborough, when it was struck by Kovac’s Volkswagen Golf. Records showed he was using his phone at the time and was still talking on it when police arrived, telling them he was informing his wife of the crash, saying: “She doesn’t believe me.” In harrowing detail, prosecution counsel told Dungannon Crown Court when police attended with the victim’s wife to inform her of his death, she answered the door holding their three-week-old son in her arms. “Given her level of distress as this news was delivered, an officer had to take the baby from her, and nurse him until her parents arrived to support her,” said the prosecution. Analysis revealed Kovac’s accelerator pedal was fully depressed for the five-second period before the collision, increasing the speed from 80mph to 95mph in that short time. No braking activity was recorded with only “relatively small steering input”. When arrested he claimed to have had an argument with his wife and began consuming alcohol, accepting he had “at least five glasses of vodka”, before getting into his car to listen to music. His wife began ringing him so he drove off claiming to be “under so much pressure”. He claimed the argument with his wife made him angry and: “He may have pushed on the gas a bit more … but couldn’t explain how his car had ended up the whole way across the opposing lane.” Kovac said he felt very bad after the incident and: “My life turned 180 degrees.” The prosecution referred to a victim impact statement provided by Mr McManus’ wife.

“Speaking of the devastating loss. In the most cruel of coincidences that is Mrs McManus’ birthday. She also tells of the difficulty in seeing the defendant and his family in locality when her husband is gone, along with the challenges brought by her being alone with their two young children.” Mr McManus’ daughter also provided “a heartrending note” to the court. Handing down sentence, Judge Richard Greene KC said the victim’s car was severely damaged in the collision and the driver’s door had been ripped off. Mr McManus was slumped forward and died instantaneously having sustained serious head injuries. The first officer to speak with Kovac found him intoxicated and he admitted drinking earlier. Judge Greene stated: “I have read the victim impact statements which eloquently sum up the loss to Mr McManus’ wife, children and family.

"I have seen a picture in which he has been photoshopped to be included as he died before that image of the family unit could have been taken …. The loss to this young family is unfathomable. The impact of them is heartwrenching to say the least.” Addressing Kovac directly he continued: “The selfish decision you made ripped the heart out of a family who will forever be impacted.

"You will serve your sentence and return to your family with the comfort of their visits while in prison. You may from time-to-time think of this matter, but it will not consume you in the way it will affect the victims.

"The combination of your grossly excessive speed and acceleration immediately before impact, driving on the wrong side of the road, your avoidable distraction of a heated argument on the phone all the while knowing you were under the influence of alcohol are all relevant factors.” Kovac was sentenced to nine-and-a-half years with half to be served half in custody and half on licence. He was also disqualified from driving for 10 years. Concluding, Judge Greene told the victim’s family: “These are always difficult cases, including for judiciary. My heart goes out to you.”

