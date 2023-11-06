A fatal crash has been reported in County Monaghan following a collision involving two lorries.

A male driver in his 40's, was pronounced dead at the scene with the other driver escaping injuries.

The crash happened shortly before 4pm on Monday 6th of November near the town of Cootehill.

Appealing for information, the Gardaí askED that any road users who may have camera footage from travelling on the R188 between Cootehill and Rockcorry around 3:45pm and 4:15pm, make this footage available to Gardaí.

The Gardaí are currently at the scene of the accident.

In a statement they said; "Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal road traffic collision involving two lorries that occurred shortly before 4pm on Monday 6th November 2023 on the R188 (in between Cootehill and Rockcorry) in County Monaghan near the town of Cootehill.

The driver of one of the lorries involved, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other lorry was uninjured.

Part of the R188 in between Cootehill and Rockcorry is currently closed and is expected to remain closed overnight and into tomorrow morning, Tuesday 7th November 2023. The services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R188 in between Cootehill and Rockcorry between 3:45pm and 4:15pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Carrickmacross Garda station on 042 969 0190, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.