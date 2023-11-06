Play Brightcove video

Markethill crash

Five people remain in hospital this morning after a crash that claimed the life of a forty year old man in Armagh.

The four vehicle collision happened in the Markethill area in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Tributes have been paid in the past 24 hours to Patrick Grimley, who was the secretary of a local GAA club. He was declared dead at the scene.

Rail fares

Rail fares in Northern Ireland will be restructured from this morning.

The new structure will see fares more closely aligned on a cost per mile basis. Translink says typical increases will be around 50p on a standard adult single fare.

Hilditch tributes

Tributes have poured in over the last 24 hours following the announcement of the death of former DUP MLA David Hilditch.

The 60 year old had been battling cancer. Party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said Mr Hilditch had "a passion for people and believed in serving others".

Downpatrick cleanup

Downpatrick business owners and political representatives have been calling for government support after devastating floods.

The water was finally pumped away over the weekend after businesses and homes were hit by up to five feet of flood water.

Ice hockey tributes

The Belfast Giants paid tribute to Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson in their first game this weekend since the 29-year-old's death in a freak accident.

The Giants coach Adam Keefe and the Guildford Flames coach laid wreaths at centre ice in a mark of respect.

