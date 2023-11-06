Police have attended the scene of a road crash involving three vehicles in Co Armagh.

It happened on the main A3 Portadown Road close to the Corcreevy Road junction at around 11.20am on Monday.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said no serious injuries were reported.

The road was closed for a time but has since reopened.

