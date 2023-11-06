A restructuring of rail fares in Northern Ireland comes into effect on Monday.

Translink says t ypical increases will be around 50p on a standard adult single fare.

It says the new structure will see fares more closely aligned on a cost per mile basis and this will " mean that route subsidies are consistent across the network".

A statement added: "Around half of adult single fares for passenger journeys will be unaffected, however, some routes/journeys have historically received higher levels of subsidy and fares have been kept lower, these will now follow a standardised pricing structure."

Translink says the restructuring comes due to reduced funding levels for public transport from Department for Infrastructure, following the NI budget allocation.

David Cowan from the public transport operator said: “We have carefully carried out this review and worked hard to keep any increases to a minimum.

"Typical increases will be around 50p on a standard adult single fare.

“We understand for some, this will be unwelcome news; previously our funding levels allowed us to support these inconsistent fares across the network, however with reduced funding levels we have had to make these adjustments, given the pressures on Translink finances.

“We urge all our passengers to check before travelling to get the best value fare deal for their journey."

A statement from the Department for Infrastructure said: "Following many years of fare disparity, from 6 November, Translink will be simplifying its rail fare pricing structures to more accurately reflect the mileage travelled.

"The aim of this adjustment will be to simplify the rail fare structure to provide a more equitable, fairer and more consistent pricing structure for passengers across the network.

"This process will impact on the cost of some fares, with any increase on an adult single fare capped at £1.50.

"The iLink fares will not increase anywhere across the network and this may prove to be the best ticketing option for many passengers.

"With a challenging budget allocation this year, the Department and its Arms-Length Bodies including Translink have had to consider new revenue raising measures to deliver public services.

"Translink will continue to offer a range of good value fares and we would encourage users of public transport to look for the best value options available.

"People are also encouraged to reduce carbon emissions by walking, wheeling or cycling or using public transport, rather than private vehicles, to help address the climate emergency."

