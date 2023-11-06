A 15-year-old girl has died in hospital following a road crash in Co Londonderry. Police said Candice Tosh had been killed following the incident in Macosquin last week. Shortly after 12.50pm on Thursday, police received and responded to a report that a teenage girl had been struck by car on the Dunhill Road.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the scene. The girl, who was from the Macosquin area, had been taken to hospital for treatment for her critical injuries. The Dunhill Road was closed for a period of time following the collision. Officers from the collision investigation unit are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision. They asked anyone who was in the area at the time, and witnessed what happened, or who may have captured mobile phone or dash-cam footage, to contact them at Sprucefield on 101, quoting reference number 740 of 02/11/23.

