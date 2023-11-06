Two teenagers have died following a road crash in Co Donegal.

The single-vehicle collision happened in the Terrawee area of Gleneely at around 12.30am on Monday.

Gardai said two occupants of the car, a man and woman aged in their late teens, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The third occupant of the car, a man aged in his late teens, has been taken to hospital with injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

"The R238 remains closed. Local diversions are in place," a Garda spokesperson said. "A technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators will be conducted this morning.

"Gardaí in Buncrana are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

"Any road users who were travelling on the R238 in the early hours of this morning between midnight and 1:00am and has camera footage (including dash-cam), is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.