UTV Northern Ireland | Advice and support

If you've been affected by any issues in our news programmes, these links to independent charities and organisations may be able to provide some advice and support. These are just a selection of organisations related to topics which we cover most frequently, here is a list of further websites covering a wider range of issues. Adoption helpAdopt NI Barnardos Northern Ireland

Addiction supportDrug and Alcohol NIExtern Alzheimer’s and dementia adviceAlzheimer’s Society in Northern IrelandDementia NIBereavement supportCruse bereavement support HSC bereavement networkCancer supportCancer Focus Northern IrelandAction Cancer Cancer Research UK CarersCarers NICaring BreaksChildren servicesNSPCCMACS Supporting Children and Young People Save the Children Debt supportAdvice NIDomestic abuse Women’s Aid NIEating disorders Eating Disorders Association NIFertility Fertility Network Northern IrelandFraud and scams ScamWise NIHate crimeHate Crime Advocacy Service NIHomelessnessWelcome OrganisationMental health Aware NIInspire WellbeingOlder people Age NISexual violence NexusThe RowanSexuality The Rainbow Project Suicide prevention PIPSSamaritans LifelineVictims of Crime Victim Support NI

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.