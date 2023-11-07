Play Brightcove video

From Nigeria to the North West - one man's journey has spanned thousands of miles...

And now Chukwuka ‘Frank’ Nwanonenyi has been named as the first ever recipient of the North West Regional College Asylum Seeker Scholarship.

Frank, who has lived in Londonderry for 10 months, has just started studying on the Access Adult Learning Diploma in Health and Welfare at the Strand Road campus and said he was thrilled to learn that his application had been successful.

He also revealed how he was inspired to pursue a career in the health sector by sickle cell anaemia, an illness he has lived with all his life.

Frank told UTV: "It has always been really, really difficult. Sometimes you could just wake up in the morning trying to get ready to go to school and you just have this crisis on your knee, you can't even walk. Sometimes it is in your neck. It's affected so many things about my life."

And now he wants to help others...

Frank added: "Sometimes when I think back about what I have gone through due to this condition, I just want to help people who are still in this condition, who has to suffer from this, especially in Africa. I want to extend solutions, medically."

Frank was full of praise for the North West Migrants Forum and the college who helped him find his feet and set him on his path to third level education.

Head of Client Services at North West Regional College Gillian Moss said she wanted to welcome Frank to the college and wished him every success for the academic year.

She added: “We are delighted to announce NWRC’s first Asylum Seeker Scholarship which supports the studies of an asylum seeker through NWMF with the right to study as part of their immigration status.

“We look forward to supporting Frank in our inclusive learning environment which supports learners from a range of backgrounds and experiences.”

Congratulating Mr Nwanonenyi on his scholarship, Director of the North West Migrants Forum, Lilian Seenoi Barr, said it was well deserved.

She added: “Frank has been a valued member of the North West Migrants Forum since coming to Derry.

“We knew how passionate he was about studying and we were delighted to be able to help with his application.

“For him to be successful in securing a place on the course, it gives us a huge sense of pride and we look forward to seeing him progress and hopefully, in the not-too-distant future, become a healthcare professional.

“We would also like to thank NWRC for offering this opportunity to someone who came here seeking international protection. It sends out the message that Derry is a welcoming and inclusive city, willing to support those in need of help.”

