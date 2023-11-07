Play Brightcove video

Jon Boutcher has been appointed as Northern Ireland's new police chief constable.

Mr Boutcher previously headed up Bedfordshire police, and has led the PSNI on an interim basis since 12 October.

The top job was vacated after former chief constable Simon Byrne stood down in September, following a series of controversies.

Interviews for the £220,000-a-year role took place at the Policing Board on Monday, before the appointment was confirmed by the secretary of state.

Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton was the only other person in the running.

In a statement the Policing Board said:

"The Northern Ireland Policing Board has confirmed the appointment of Jon Boutcher QPM as the next Chief Constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) following receipt of approval by the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

Speaking about the appointment, Board Chair Deirdre Toner said: “I am pleased to confirm that Jon Boutcher QPM is the successful candidate from this appointment competition. "Jon takes on the leadership role for one of the most important public sector services in Northern Ireland. He is clearly committed to the challenges ahead, to tackling crime and criminality and to providing a policing service that is community based and focused on delivery to the public. "There are also significant pieces of work to be progressed to manage and mitigate the serious financial pressures currently facing policing, and deal with confidence and other issues arising from recent events. "As a Board we look forward to working with him as Chief Constable in dealing with the challenges faced.” "This leadership position carries extensive responsibilities, and the appointment necessarily comprised a rigorous selection process. Based on the key principles of merit, fairness, openness and transparency, independent scrutiny was incorporated at all stages of the process to provide added probity and assurance. "The recommendation of the appointment panel was unanimously ratified by the Board at a special meeting and was subject to approval by the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.