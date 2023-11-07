A Derry photo journalist has suffered facial injuries following an assault in Londonderry.

Aodhán Roberts says he spent seven hours in A&E after being attacked in the Foyle Street area on Sunday.

Police described it as a "nasty" assault, which they said left him "not just physically injured, but also distressed".

Aodhán, who works as a photographer and videographer with the Belfast Telegraph, posted images of his injuries on X, formerly Twitter.

"The attack was unprovoked, unexpected and totally random. The motive is not yet clear but the matter is now with the PSNI," he said.

"I have suffered several injuries as a result.

"I will be taking a break from everything to try to physically and mentally recover. I want to note that I was not working when this happened. Now I'm just hoping for justice."

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood was among those sending messages of support to Aodhán following the attack.

The SDLP leader wrote: "God Aodhan, so sorry to hear this. It’s a horrible experience. Hope you’re ok."

Sinn Féin representative Martina Anderson said: "Aodhan - sorry to hear that. Hope you come round from that awful ordeal. It will obviously knock you off your strive, dig in deep to your reserves. Hugs & love."

A spokesperson for the PSNI said police are investigating the attack and are asking anyone who may have witnessed it to come forward.

"Police received a report of an assault on a man on Foyle Street in Derry/Londonderry in the early hours of Sunday, 5th November," a statement said.

"It was reported that a man, aged in his early 20s, was subject to an assault at approximately 2am which left him with facial injuries.

"The assailant ran from the area.

"Our investigation is ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed the assault, or who may have relevant footage, to contact police on 101, quoting reference 180 of 05/11/23."

