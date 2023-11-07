The father of a 15-year-old girl who died after a road crash in Macosquin, Co Londonderry has paid an emotional tribute to his "first true love".

Candice Tosh died in hospital following the collision which involved a car on the Dunhill Road last Thursday.

Posting on social media, her dad Bryan said: "It's going to be a very long road for the people who love you so dearly because you were truly loved darling.

"My heart hurts. I loved you from minute I set eyes on you.

"Always remember you were my first true love. I'll be with you again I promise candybell, I'll love you forever."

Officers from the PSNI's collision investigation unit are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision.

They asked anyone who was in the area at the time, and witnessed what happened, or who may have captured mobile phone or dash-cam footage, to contact them on 101.

