The absence of any mention of efforts to restore Stormont in the King's speech shows that talks between the Government and DUP are not working, the SDLP has said.

Charles III made his first speech as King to Parliament on Tuesday, marking the start of the parliamentary year.

The speech outlined 21 laws that ministers intend to pass in the next year-long session of Parliament, including laws around oil, smoking and football.

However there was no specific mention of Northern Ireland in the speech.

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood said this "demonstrates clearly that the privatised process between the DUP and the British Government isn’t working".

The Foyle MP continued: “Anyone from the north listening to the speech in the hope of hearing more about progress on restoring the democratic institutions will be sorely disappointed.

"The privatised process between the DUP and the government, to the exclusion of all other traditions, is also running out of road.

"If the talks do not reach a decisive conclusion in the short term then there must be a new conversation about how power is shared between the traditions across the north."

The DUP withdrew from the Stormont institutions last year in protest against the internal UK trade barriers created by the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol.

Power sharing is unable to function in Northern Ireland without the support of the region's largest unionist and nationalist parties.

The UK and EU agreed the Windsor Framework earlier this year in an attempt to address unionist concerns about the protocol, but the DUP has indicated it will not return to Stormont until the London government provides further assurances over NI's place in the UK.

Last week DUP leader Sir Jeffrey said he could not be certain that power sharing will return by the end of the year.

