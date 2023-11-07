Former Northern Ireland goalkeeper Pat Jennings was given the all-clear by doctors after being taken ill ahead of the Premier League match between Spurs and Chelsea on Monday night. The 78-year-old, who played over 550 times for Spurs, collapsed before the feisty encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and was taken to hospital for tests. They all came back clear and Jennings was released shortly before midnight.

Jennings, who won 119 caps for Northern Ireland, represented Spurs between 1964 and 1977 before switching allegiances across north London and joining Arsenal. He is a regular guest at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Jennings’ collapse came before an enthralling game where nine-man Spurs lost for the first time this season as Mauricio Pochettino returned to his former home and oversaw a 4-1 win.

